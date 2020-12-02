Livestock, Agriculture, Fisheries Expo 2020 postponed due to pandemic

The Livestock Farmers Welfare Association, Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Wednesday decided to postpone Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries Expo 2020 due to second wave of coronavirus

Livestock Farmers Welfare Association, Provincial President Asif Awan said the expo was to be held on December 9 and 10 here at Royal Club was temporarily postponed due to rising number of coronavirus cases in the province, adding the body has decided to hold the event in March next year.

He said that the association did not want to put lives of farmers and people at risk due to the current situation of pandemic.