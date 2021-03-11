Livestock, agriculture sectors to help in eradicating poverty: Minister

Punjab Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi Thursday said that real development of the country was possible with the promotion of livestock and agriculture sectors as it would also help eradicate poverty from the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi Thursday said that real development of the country was possible with the promotion of livestock and agriculture sectors as it would also help eradicate poverty from the country.

He said the Sindh government was striving for the development of livestock and organizing three-day livestock expo from March 13 to 15 which was the largest livestock expo in the country, he said.

He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected officials of Sindh Para Veterinary Staff Association as the chief guest.

Pitafi informed that legislation was being done for vacancies in the Livestock Department and soon recruitment process would be carried out on merit.

He said urged for collaborated efforts to work together to promote livestock so that people, particularly poor could be benefited. The officers and staff should perform their duties efficiently and improve their performance for the development of livestock, he added.

Referring to Expo 2021, he said the aim of the expo was to attract the attention of foreign investors and institutions towards Sindh's livestock and agriculture so that cattle owners and farmers could have access to the international market.

He said there were rare livestock breeds in Sindh and people could get the information about them through their exhibition at the expo.

Addressing on the occasion, Secretary Livestock Department Ejaz Ahmad Mahesar said the newly elected officials of Sindh Para Veterinary Staff Association should abide by their oath and perform their duties honestly so that livestock could be further developed.

He said the Livestock Department was not limited to medicines and vaccinations but it is a big industry which will help in stabilizing the national economy.