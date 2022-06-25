Livestock and Dairy Development Abbottabad establishes Tick dusting veterinary picket

To curb the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, Livestock, and Dairy Development has established Tick dusting veterinary picket at Chamba point of district Abbottabad

District Director Livestock and Dairy Development Abbottabad Akbar Ali, has assigned duties of officers and paramedics staff of the district to control the spread of animal diseases and the Congo virus.

Checkposts have been established and staff has been instructed to spray the cattle before entering the markets, in any case, to protect them from these deadly diseases.

The staff of Veterinary Hospital Havelian including Assistant Veterinary and six others would perform the duty for 24 hours under the supervision of Dr. Sajid Hameed.

The veterinarians are spraying the sacrificial animals that are coming from Punjab and the rest of the country for sale in district Abbottabad.