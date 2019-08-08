Livestock and Dairy Development (LDD) cancels vacations of staff for tick dusting drive

Livestock and Dairy Development (LDD) Haripur Thursday canceled vacations of staff to curb the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha which causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Livestock and Dairy Development (LDD) Haripur Thursday canceled vacations of staff to curb the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha which causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks.

This was stated by the District Director LDD Dr. Akhtar Pervez while addressing a press conference here today.

He further said that Livestock and health department has established 12 Tick dusting veterinary picket at all entry and exit point of the district Haripur and the first time we have canceled the vacations of LDD staff for the protection of masses from Congo virus.

The staff of LDD has started its operation in district operation for tick dusting and it would continue till Chand Rat, Akhtar Pervez disclosed.

The district director LDD stated that on the directives of DC Haripur we have started tick dusting operation from 18th July and also conducted a seminar for farmers and butchers to aware them and teach them about the precautionary measures against Congo virus.

He further said that besides 12 static teams three mobile teams are also working in slaughter and sacrificial animal market.

While giving the details of the tick dusting drive Dr. Akhtar Pervez said that up till now 12000 animals have been sprayed for protection of ticks.