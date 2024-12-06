Livestock Assets Distribution Program Launched In Lodhran
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr inaugurated the distribution of livestock assets under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP). The initiative aimed to provide sustainable livelihoods to deserving families in the district.
The ceremony was attended by key stakeholders, including PHCIP District Focal Person Umar Farooq, representatives from IRM Mehrein Raza, Sheikh Naveed, Gulfam Qureshi, NRSP's Mushtaq Toor, Deputy Director Planning Hafiz Muhammad Zafar, and Deputy Director Public Relations Nauman Masood Khan.
During the event, 25 married couples from families registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) received livestock assets as part of the program’s initial phase. Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr highlighted the government's commitment to empowering underprivileged communities.
Under the Khud Mukhtar program, 6,822 married couples aged 18 to 35 in Lodhran will receive essential assets to establish sustainable livelihoods,” he said. He added that the registration and survey process for eligible couples has already commenced.
The program, spearheaded by the Punjab Social Protection Authority, is expected to significantly reduce poverty and improve the standard of living for beneficiaries.
Praising the broader impact of PHCIP’s Aghosh and Bunyad initiatives, the Deputy Commissioner remarked, “These programs were pivotal in enhancing maternal and child healthcare services and ensuring better access to educational facilities for children.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Growers urged to timely water wheat crop3 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Quality education imperative for sustainable economic growth, prosperity: Engr Amir Muqam13 minutes ago
-
Provinces take initiative to set up constitutional courts: Sharjeel13 minutes ago
-
Cold,dry forecast for Sargodha13 minutes ago
-
Event marks Anti Corruption Week13 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts Int'l Conference on Real Estate13 minutes ago
-
Cattle medical camp organized in Tharparkar23 minutes ago
-
Five held for carrying illegal arms33 minutes ago
-
Police recover illegal weapons from suspects43 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to raise awareness on HIV, Hepatitis, Thalassemia43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Kurram TDPs' camp, reviews arrangements43 minutes ago