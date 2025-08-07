Open Menu

Livestock Assets Programme: Registration Date Extended Till 14th

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Livestock Assets Programme: registration date extended till 14th

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The registration for the second phase of Transfer of Livestock Assets programme has been

extended till August 14.

Additional Director Livestock, Dr Allah Bachaya, while talking to APP, said that the second

phase of the programme was being launched for widows and divorced women after successful

completion of the first phase.

He informed that 457 cattle would be distributed under the program across Lodhran district.

Dr Allah Bachaya stated that facilitation desks had been set up in various departments in district

Lodhran to facilitate women.

The livestock staff would be available to guide women and registration

of women through Assets Transfer App. The maximum age of woman should be 55 years with

registration of mobile sim on her name.

He said that the verification process was underway and animals would be provided to deserving women

through a draw across the district.

The purpose of the project was to empower the rural women financially so that they could run their

businesses and earn livelihood, he concluded.

