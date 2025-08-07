Livestock Assets Programme: Registration Date Extended Till 14th
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The registration for the second phase of Transfer of Livestock Assets programme has been
extended till August 14.
Additional Director Livestock, Dr Allah Bachaya, while talking to APP, said that the second
phase of the programme was being launched for widows and divorced women after successful
completion of the first phase.
He informed that 457 cattle would be distributed under the program across Lodhran district.
Dr Allah Bachaya stated that facilitation desks had been set up in various departments in district
Lodhran to facilitate women.
The livestock staff would be available to guide women and registration
of women through Assets Transfer App. The maximum age of woman should be 55 years with
registration of mobile sim on her name.
He said that the verification process was underway and animals would be provided to deserving women
through a draw across the district.
The purpose of the project was to empower the rural women financially so that they could run their
businesses and earn livelihood, he concluded.
