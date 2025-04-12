Livestock awareness week begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Livestock Department Sargodha has launched a week-long awareness campaign for livestock farmers.

According to a spokesperson for the Livestock Department on Saturday, the initiative aims to equip farmers with essential training on the timely diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of animal diseases, veterinary officers held large-scale farmer gatherings at the Union Council level across the district.

During these sessions, farmers were educated about the risks associated with Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

Although no cases have beeb reported in Sargodha so far, the department assured that it is fully prepared to respond to any potential outbreak with a comprehensive emergency response plan.

He said the awareness campaign also addressed seasonal health challenges, including bloating caused by berseem fodder in March and April, and sudden livestock deaths linked to Clostridium bacteria. Farmers were briefed on preventive measures and treatment protocols to minimize such risks.

The spokesperson emphasized that these educational efforts will continue, as part of the department’s broader strategy to improve animal health and strengthen the rural economy.

Special focus is being placed on livestock development as part of the Chief Minister’s priority areas, with further initiatives currently under review, he added.