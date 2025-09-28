Livestock Backbone Of Country's Agriculture
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The livestock sector has once again proven to be the backbone of Pakistan’s agriculture and economy, contributing 63.60pc to the agriculture sector and 14.97pc to the national GDP, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25.
Amid stagnation in major crops caused by climatic and economic challenges, livestock remained a beacon of resilience, registering an impressive growth rate of 4.72pc. Experts describe it as a vital pillar for rural livelihoods, food security, and economic stability.
“Livestock is a lifeline for millions in rural areas of the country,” said Additional Director Livestock, Dr. Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar, while talking to the Associated Press of Pakistan. “Its consistent performance, even during uncertain times, proves the sector’s potential to lead agricultural transformation in the country.”
He noted that cattle, buffaloes, goats, and sheep not only provide milk, meat, and hides but also generate income for smallholder farmers—especially women, who play a critical role in managing household-level livestock.
The sector’s steady growth has helped stabilize agricultural GDP and created buffers against food inflation by ensuring reliable supplies of dairy and meat products.
Dr. Kalyar emphasized the need for greater support to modernize livestock practices and strengthen farmer-market linkages. The Economic Survey also highlighted livestock’s role in value-added industries such as dairy processing and leather, identifying it as a key driver of rural development.
With global demand for halal meat and dairy products on the rise, experts believe Pakistan’s livestock sector holds vast export potential—provided adequate investment and value chain development are ensured.
As Pakistan navigates agricultural challenges, livestock continues to anchor the country’s food system and economic resilience—quietly, yet powerfully.
