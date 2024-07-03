Open Menu

Livestock Card Survey Being Launched In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Livestock Department, under the supervision of Regional Director Agriculture Sargodha Division Muhammad Yusuf, a survey of eligible farmers for the livestock card was under way in Sargodha.

Livestock Spokesman for Muhammad Tanveer Kalyar told APP that the Punjab government was going to launch livestock card scheme in July-Aug in Punjab with Rs. 10 billion funds. He said that eligible farmers would be able to get interest-free loan of Rs. 135,000 to Rs. 270,000 for the period of three months to increase the number of animals.

Ten cattle-head owner farmers could apply for the scheme.

The spokesman said that 80,000 cattle breeders would benefit from the scheme in Punjab. He said that 40 farmers from each tehsill would be selected for the scheme. He also informed that the aim to launch the scheme was to increase the meat production to fulfill the needs of meat. He said that the department had been directed to conduct meetings with members of provincial assembly concerned to motivate them regarding the benefits of the programme. He said that officials of Sargodha have met MPAs Safdar Hussain Sahi and Rana Munawer Ghous Khan, who appreciated the worker-friendly initiatives of the government.

