Livestock Card Verification Process Begins
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The registration of livestock farmers for the issuance of Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card has started.
Information about this scheme is being provided to cattle breeders through this scheme, while desks have also been established in all veterinary hospitals and dispensaries.
Director Livestock, Dr. Arif Sultan, said that this is one of the best Chief Minister Punjab's schemes for cattle rearers. There is a revolutionary plan under which you can get interest-free loan from Rs135,000 to Rs270,000 for 5 months. He informed about the eligibility criteria and said that the applicant should be a resident of Punjab province and have original national identity card.
The applicant's mobile phone should be SIM active and registered in his/her name; the applicant should be the owner of at least five to ten calves/calves, applicants with more than ten calves will also be eligible for the loan, but the facility will be given only at above 10 animals.
They should text their identity card number to Pal8070. The applicant should be certified as having a clean credit history (no default) from the Electronic Credit Information Bureau. The identity and character of the applicant will also be verified from NADRA and NECTA agencies. He said that the Urban Unit Department will verify the existence of the applicant's livestock and its animals.
