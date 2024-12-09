Open Menu

Livestock Cards Aims At Strengthening Livestock Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Livestock cards aims at strengthening livestock sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr Muhammad Akram has said that issuance of livestock cards and participation of farmers will help arrange food for animals besides boosting meat production capacity.

He said this while addressing livestock card distribution ceremony at Agriculture Complex here on Monday.

He said, "This step will help increase meat export as well."

Participants of the ceremony lauded the Punjab government's livestock card initiative.

Livestock Extension Director General Dr Muhammad Ashraf expressed satisfaction over the performance of Livestock department.

