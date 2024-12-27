Open Menu

Livestock Cards' Distribution Opens At Jahanian

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The process of distribution of livestock cards began at Jahanian tahsil of district Khanewal on Friday at a simple ceremony making access of cattle rearers to quality feed easy for better nourishment of livestock to boost meat production.

The Rs 10 billion project was launched as per vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and livestock minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and being executed under supervision of secretary livestock and dairy development.

Jahanian Assistant Commissioner Taimur Khan, PML-N leader Fahad Ur Rahman and Deputy Director Livestock Dr.

Muhammad Tariq Ramay distributed livestock cards among the cattle farmers.

Under the project, cattle rearers nurturing 5-10 male animals were entitled to Rs 27,000 interest-free loan for a period of four months. These card holders would be able to get quality Wanda, mineral mixture and silage against livestock cards to ensure better health of cattle heads and improve meat production.

Bank of Punjab (BoP) staff conducted biometric verification of the cattle rearers on the spot before distribution of livestock cards.

