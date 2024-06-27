Open Menu

Livestock Cards, Foot & Mouth Disease Programme Great Initiative: Agriculture Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Livestock cards, foot & mouth disease programme great initiative: agriculture minister

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Karmani Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on approved initiatives of Chief Minister’s Punjab in the Livestock Sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Karmani Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on approved initiatives of Chief Minister’s Punjab in the Livestock Sector.

Secretary Livestock Punjab, Masood Anwar, DG Livestock (Extension) Asif Salman Sahi, DG (Production) Asif Rafique, representatives of Punjab Bank, Urban Unit, and Punjab IT Board attended the meeting.

Secretary Livestock Punjab, Masood Anwar gave a detailed briefing on the current status of initiatives including livestock cards, foot and mouth disease control programme.

While addressing the meeting the agriculture minister said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had allocated Rs 9 billion for the developmental programmes of the Livestock sector in the fiscal year 2024-25. He said that new era of development would be initiated while implementing on this package.

Ashiq Hussain Karmani directed to highlight the achievements of the Chief Minister's initiatives on Livestock department's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels. He underscored the importance of conducting an effective media campaign through electronic and print media.

The agriculture minister stressed on the verification of all initiatives of the CM through Urban Unit Wing and mandatory third-party monitoring. He stressed on ensuring personal verification of farmers in every village to certify the livestock cards on the basis of first come first serve. The minister directed Punjab IT Board to prepare a dashboard for real-time information on timelines of all programmes and other matters. Dealers and retailers list providing Vanda, Silage, and minerals should be provided to him on district-wise basis, he added and endorsed that active surveillance and random sampling were being conducted under the foot and mouth disease control programme.

Secretary Livestock Punjab, Masood Anwar, said that in the next two years, from 40,000 to 80,000 Livestock farmers would be provided Rs2 billion through CM Punjab livestock card, Rs7.5 billion for foot and mouth disease control programme and Rs2 billion for the programme of transferring Livestock assets to rural women in the coming two-year.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Facebook Twitter Agriculture Bank Progress Women YouTube Media All From Billion Instagram

Recent Stories

Rotary extending social welfare services worldwide

Rotary extending social welfare services worldwide

32 seconds ago
 Sindh Governor inaugurates 1294th annual Urs of Ab ..

Sindh Governor inaugurates 1294th annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi

few seconds
 First tourism delegation sets off from Kashgar to ..

First tourism delegation sets off from Kashgar to GB

2 seconds ago
 Pakistan's participation in Algerian Fair sparks n ..

Pakistan's participation in Algerian Fair sparks new trade opportunities

4 seconds ago
 2 killed, 3 injured in Gujranwala firing incident

2 killed, 3 injured in Gujranwala firing incident

5 seconds ago
 SSP chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangement

SSP chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangement

24 minutes ago
Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information ..

Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information Sukkur

24 minutes ago
 One-Window Operation to remain open on June 29, 30 ..

One-Window Operation to remain open on June 29, 30 to facilitate citizens

25 minutes ago
 SC adjourns SIC's case regarding reserved seats ti ..

SC adjourns SIC's case regarding reserved seats till July 1

25 minutes ago
 Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting

Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting

25 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather with winds predicted for Lah ..

Partly cloudy weather with winds predicted for Lahore

25 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Muhar ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Muharram

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan