Livestock cards, foot & mouth disease programme great initiative: agriculture minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 08:18 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Karmani Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on approved initiatives of Chief Minister’s Punjab in the Livestock Sector.
Secretary Livestock Punjab, Masood Anwar, DG Livestock (Extension) Asif Salman Sahi, DG (Production) Asif Rafique, representatives of Punjab Bank, Urban Unit, and Punjab IT Board attended the meeting.
Secretary Livestock Punjab, Masood Anwar gave a detailed briefing on the current status of initiatives including livestock cards, foot and mouth disease control programme.
While addressing the meeting the agriculture minister said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had allocated Rs 9 billion for the developmental programmes of the Livestock sector in the fiscal year 2024-25. He said that new era of development would be initiated while implementing on this package.
Ashiq Hussain Karmani directed to highlight the achievements of the Chief Minister's initiatives on Livestock department's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels. He underscored the importance of conducting an effective media campaign through electronic and print media.
The agriculture minister stressed on the verification of all initiatives of the CM through Urban Unit Wing and mandatory third-party monitoring. He stressed on ensuring personal verification of farmers in every village to certify the livestock cards on the basis of first come first serve. The minister directed Punjab IT Board to prepare a dashboard for real-time information on timelines of all programmes and other matters. Dealers and retailers list providing Vanda, Silage, and minerals should be provided to him on district-wise basis, he added and endorsed that active surveillance and random sampling were being conducted under the foot and mouth disease control programme.
Secretary Livestock Punjab, Masood Anwar, said that in the next two years, from 40,000 to 80,000 Livestock farmers would be provided Rs2 billion through CM Punjab livestock card, Rs7.5 billion for foot and mouth disease control programme and Rs2 billion for the programme of transferring Livestock assets to rural women in the coming two-year.
