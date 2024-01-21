Livestock counter at BFC to promote cattle, poultry farming

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The Livestock Department established a special counter at the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) to issue 13 different sorts of Non-Objection Certificates (NOC) to ensure investment in different sectors of Livestock.

Director Livestock Multan Division Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that NOCs were being issued for animal feed mills, poultry feed mills, animal compound feed mills, poultry feed, Halal Certification, artificial insemination, livestock semen/Embryo importer, Livestock semen distributor, mini production units and some others.

He added these NOCs are being issued within 30 days.

The counter will ease the process. The counter will also help promote business in the region. The persons who want to get proper awareness about these businesses are also being guided properly, Dr Ashraf stated.

Deputy Director Jalalpur Pirwala Dr Jamsheed also urged citizens to invest in the Livestock sector as it has immense potential. The investor could maximize their economic return, he added. New economic opportunities will emerge from the Centre. The persons who will invest in the Livestock sector will also be aided regularly by the department, he concluded.