Livestock department distributes 190 poultry units in Jhang

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Livestock Department Thursday distributed 190 poultry units on subsidized rates in district Jhang in order to promote rural poultry farming under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a DGPR handout, Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar distributed the poultry units at Live Stock Office Jhag.

He said that 190 units comprised of 5 birds each, and the units were distributed among applicants in district Jhang. He said that the price of each unit was Rs 1050. He said the objective of the effort was to provide cheap and quality protein to people.