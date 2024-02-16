Livestock department excel in business facilitation at BFC Multan

Commissioner Multan division has commended Livestock department Multan for its performance in facilitating maximum number of businesspersons at the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) Multan and successfully attracted local investment in varied businesses in livestock sector

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Multan division has commended Livestock department Multan for its performance in facilitating maximum number of businesspersons at the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) Multan and successfully attracted local investment in varied businesses in livestock sector.

“This letter is to express my profound appreciation and gratitude for the exemplary performance of your department at BFC Multan on account of highest rate of applicants and disposal. Livestock department is now ranked at No. 1 position at BFC dashboard” for receiving 79 applications and issuing RLCOs (Stock taking of Registrations, Licenses, Certificates and Other permits) to 56 of them from Jan 16th to Feb 14, 2024, according to the letter issued by commissioner Multan division.

BFC has counters set up by 27 departments to facilitate the business community and resolve all their issues under one roof.

President, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal also appreciated the livestock department for their business-friendly services.

Director Livestock Multan division Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and his team thanked the commissioner and MCCI president for acknowledgement of their role at BFC.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshaid Iqbal said, that at BFC, the livestock department was issuing RLOCs/NOCs for thirteen (13) businesses related to livestock including animal feed mills, poultry feed mills, animal compound feed mills, Halal certification, poultry sheds, artificial insemination training, artificial insemination experts’ licensing, livestock semen distribution and others.

