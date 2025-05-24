Livestock department holds beneficial field day for farmers in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Livestock Department Kohat, under the special instruction of District Director Dr. Asif Junaid on Saturday organized a field day in collaboration with Tehsil Farmers Councilor Taseer Habib.

Expert veterinary officers attended the event, inspecting animals and providing free medical facilities to local farmers.

The farmers praised the initiative, describing the field day as informative and beneficial.

The field day aimed to provide guidance to livestock farmers in rural areas on modern practices and techniques.

On this occasion, Dr. Asif Junaid emphasized the importance of organizing such programs for the development of the livestock sector.

The event helped bridge the gap between the department and farmers, enabling them to access expert advice and improve their livestock management skills.

