Livestock Department Holds Free Veterinary Camp In Kohistan, Over 15,000 Animals Vaccinated
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Livestock Department organized a one-day free veterinary camp in Qadir Bakhsh Lalani village of Kohistan, with aim to raise awareness about diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans.
According to a press release, on this occasion, the Director of Monitoring and Development Sindh Dr.
Ali Akhtar Shahani informed livestock farmers about the harms of diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), influenza and Corona. He emphasized the importance of preventive measures to avoid these potentially deadly diseases.
The Deputy Director of Livestock Development Kohistan at Thana Bola Khan Dr. Abdul Aziz Rustomani stated that over 15,000 animals were vaccinated against various diseases during the camp. Additionally, more than 1,000 animals received treatment for skin infections and other ailments.
