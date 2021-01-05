Livestock department holds rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Directorates of Livestock of Bahawalpur Division and Cholistan jointly organised a rally in connection with Kashmir Self Determination Day on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Directorates of Livestock of Bahawalpur Division and Cholistan jointly organised a rally in connection with Kashmir Self Determination Day on Tuesday.

The rally started from Livestock Complex and concluded at Crafts Bazaar.

Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Peerzada led the rally. Officers and staff of Livestock Department participated in the rally.

The participants vowed to stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their right to self determination. They chanted slogans in favour of Kashmir and Pakistan Armed Forces.