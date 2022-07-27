UrduPoint.com

Livestock Department Launches Vaccination Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Livestock Department is carrying out a vaccination campaign in all districts of the province.

This was informed by Secretary Livestock M Malik Bhulla during his visit to Veterinary Research Institute here on Wednesday.

He appreciated the role of the Livestock Department for vaccine production. He said that the steps were being taken to meet the international standard of vaccine production.

Earlier, Research Institute Director General Dr Abdur-Rehman gave briefing about the institute.

He visited different parts of the institute.

