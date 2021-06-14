Livestock department marks cleanliness week

(@FahadShabbir)

Jalalpur Pirwala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directions of South Punjab Livestock Secretary Aftab Ahmed Pirzada and Livestock department Director General Dr. Mansoor Malik Sahib, a cleanliness week was being observed in Jalalpur Pirwala.

The cleaning is being done in the office of the Livestock Deputy Director while mosquito repellent is also being sprayed in the office.

On the occasion, Livestock Deputy Director Dr. Jamshed Akhtar said the cleanliness was termed as a half faith in islam. The cleaning on a daily basis could eliminate diseases and germs.