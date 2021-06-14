UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Department Marks Cleanliness Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:50 PM

Livestock department marks cleanliness week

On the directions of South Punjab Livestock Secretary Aftab Ahmed Pirzada and Livestock department Director General Dr. Mansoor Malik Sahib, a cleanliness week was being observed in Jalalpur Pirwala

Jalalpur Pirwala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directions of South Punjab Livestock Secretary Aftab Ahmed Pirzada and Livestock department Director General Dr. Mansoor Malik Sahib, a cleanliness week was being observed in Jalalpur Pirwala.

The cleaning is being done in the office of the Livestock Deputy Director while mosquito repellent is also being sprayed in the office.

On the occasion, Livestock Deputy Director Dr. Jamshed Akhtar said the cleanliness was termed as a half faith in islam. The cleaning on a daily basis could eliminate diseases and germs.

Related Topics

Punjab Jalalpur Pirwala Jamshed

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Central Bank&#039;s board ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid flight ..

59 minutes ago

UKs Johnson Agrees to Strengthen Relations With Sp ..

3 minutes ago

EU&#039;s collective Official Development Assistan ..

1 hour ago

Industries asked to vaccinate their workers

3 minutes ago

Central China gas blast death toll rises to 25: st ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.