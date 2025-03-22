Livestock Department Marks World Forest Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) As much as 1100 saplings were planted in various Livestock offices in the districts of Rawalpindi including Directorate Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Murree and Talagang.
According to the details, more than 200 flowering and fruiting plants including orange, guava and plum trees. Flowering plants were planted in the Poultry Livestock Complex.
Director Livestock Rawalpindi Dr. Naveed Sahar Zaidi, Director Poultry and District Head Rawalpindi, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Arshad Latif along with Livestock Complex Shamsabad planted saplings. On this occasion, all the officers and staff of the Livestock Complex conducted an awareness walk and a seminar was organized. Dr. Naveed Sahar Zaidi on the occasion said that plants play a positive role in eliminating the harmful effects of environmental changes.
Recent Stories
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Comprehensive security plan finalized for Hazrat Ali's Martyrdom Day6 minutes ago
-
AJK President, PM highlight significance of Pakistan day6 minutes ago
-
Ulema call for official holiday on martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA)6 minutes ago
-
Livestock Department marks World Forest Day6 minutes ago
-
SSP, DC visits routes of main procession of Youm-e-Ali6 minutes ago
-
Drug addict kills three fellows with hand grenade in Parachinar6 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting held to review developmental projects6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to expand queue management system in tertiary care hospitals: health minister6 minutes ago
-
Gestational diabetes, high blood pressure pose serious risks to mother and child: senior gynecologis ..16 minutes ago
-
Tessori gives assent to Criminal Prosecution amendment bill16 minutes ago
-
CM’s jail reform: skilled prisoners start earning wages16 minutes ago
-
MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal calls for unity and commitment on Pakistan Day16 minutes ago