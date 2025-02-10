Livestock Department Sets Up Free Veterinary Camps In Jamshoro
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Livestock Department, Jamshoro set up free veterinary camps in village Malik Qaiser Khan (UC Petaro) and village Imam Bux Shuhano, Jamshoro to safeguard livestock from various diseases.
According to the Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Siyal, the camps were organized on the directives of the provincial minister for livestock and fisheries. During these camps, vaccination was administered to approximately 2,000 small and large animals, while 300 large and over 500 small animals were given free medication for gastrointestinal diseases.
He further stated that livestock across different centers in the district were receiving comprehensive health services. Additionally, female veterinary doctors educated livestock owners and village women about animal health and care.
Later, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Siyal visited veterinary centers in Petaro and Jamshoro, where he inspected office records. The camp’s focal person Dr. Shah Nawaz Fazilani, Dr. Muhammad Mahesar, Dr. Jameela Jatoi, Dr. Reshma, Dr. Rubina Bhatti and other supporting staff were also present.
