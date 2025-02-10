Open Menu

Livestock Department Sets Up Free Veterinary Camps In Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM

Livestock department sets up free veterinary camps in Jamshoro

The Livestock Department, Jamshoro set up free veterinary camps in village Malik Qaiser Khan (UC Petaro) and village Imam Bux Shuhano, Jamshoro to safeguard livestock from various diseases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Livestock Department, Jamshoro set up free veterinary camps in village Malik Qaiser Khan (UC Petaro) and village Imam Bux Shuhano, Jamshoro to safeguard livestock from various diseases.

According to the Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Siyal, the camps were organized on the directives of the provincial minister for livestock and fisheries. During these camps, vaccination was administered to approximately 2,000 small and large animals, while 300 large and over 500 small animals were given free medication for gastrointestinal diseases.

He further stated that livestock across different centers in the district were receiving comprehensive health services. Additionally, female veterinary doctors educated livestock owners and village women about animal health and care.

Later, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Siyal visited veterinary centers in Petaro and Jamshoro, where he inspected office records. The camp’s focal person Dr. Shah Nawaz Fazilani, Dr. Muhammad Mahesar, Dr. Jameela Jatoi, Dr. Reshma, Dr. Rubina Bhatti and other supporting staff were also present.

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embass ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

42 seconds ago
 Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on care ..

Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling

44 seconds ago
 Foreign investors to be provided all possible faci ..

Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..

45 seconds ago
 Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

47 seconds ago
 Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

48 seconds ago
 DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary O ..

DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza

2 minutes ago
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange betwe ..

MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface

4 minutes ago
 Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented i ..

Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly

4 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to ..

Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s ass ..

DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer

7 minutes ago
 Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues ..

Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resoluti ..

5 minutes ago
 Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for ..

Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for treatment of childhood diarrh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan