Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen rural economy

The Livestock Department is not only taking measures to improve animals’ health and production but also to strengthen the rural economy by providing modern facilities, technology and timely guidance to the livestock farmers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Livestock Department is not only taking measures to improve animals’ health and production but also to strengthen the rural economy by providing modern facilities, technology and timely guidance to the livestock farmers.

This was stated by Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar during his surprise visit to the veterinary hospital in two districts Jhang and Faisalabad on Wednesday.

He conducted a detailed inspection of various sections of livestock farms ---reproduction, feed management and animal health and provided necessary suggestions for improvement to the workers present on the spot.

He checked staff attendance, outdoor records, sanitation system, farmer livestock sit-in program, high school focus program, supply chain, medicine stock record, vaccination record etc.

He urged the field staff to ensure timely recovery of loans issued under the CM Punjab Livestock Card Scheme.

He also issued instructions to educate livestock farmers about the timely completion of the current vaccination campaign, cold chain maintenance, use of ADDRS Farmers App for control of foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin rash diseases and to pay close attention to real-time data uploading on 9211.