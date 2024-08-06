Livestock department to take action against illegal chicken price hikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Additional Director Livestock Dr. Mati ul islam said that strict action will be taken against illegal price hikes in poultry market.

He said unfair profiteering will not be allowed. He said this during a meeting with a delegation of the poultry industry that called on him here on Tuesday.

According to the details the director asked the delegation for chicken prices equalisation with that of the government's prescribed prices.

"All steps will be taken to ensure the sale of chicken meat as per government rates. No one will be allowed to take unfair advantage", he said.

Various proposals were considered regarding the illegal profiteering in chicken prices during the meeting.

The delegation comprising reps from Poultry Association, Retailer Association and Poultry marketing on the occasion assured their support to stop illegal profiteering in the poultry market.