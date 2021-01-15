Livestock dept arranges 'Field Day' for cattle breeders

HUNGU, Jan 15(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) ::Livestock Department Orakzai on Friday arranged a 'Field Day' wherein vaccines and medicines were distributed among cattle breeders.

The event was organized on the directives of Assistant Director Livestock, Alam Zen Khan in areas of Bara Lakki and Mishti Mela.

On the occasion, cattle breeders were also informed about various diseases and the preventives measures that can reduce chances of diseases in cattle. They were also given orientation about modern ways of cattle breeding and vaccines and insecticides to control spread of infectious diseases in cattle.

Alam Zeb Khan said that department is working round the clock to help out farmers and provide them needed assistance and guidance to increase productivity.