Open Menu

Livestock Dept Carries Out Vaccination Drives On Daily Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on daily basis

Deputy Director of Livestock in Mirpurkhas, Dr. Gadda Hussain on Thursday said Livestock Department teams were carrying out vaccination drives to safeguard cattle from various epidemic diseases

MIRPURKAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Director of Livestock in Mirpurkhas, Dr. Gadda Hussain on Thursday said Livestock Department teams were carrying out vaccination drives to safeguard cattle from various epidemic diseases.

While talking to local media, he said that the livestock department’s teams were actively engaged in creating awareness among cattle owners about the prevention of the Congo virus.

Dr. Hussain mentioned the installation of free camps across the district, covering areas such as Mirpurkhas, Shujaabad, Digri, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Jhudo, Noukot, Sindhri, Hussain Bux Murri, and others.

The vaccination work aims to protect cattle from potential epidemic diseases, with a focus on maintaining the health of livestock in the region.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Congo Digri Kot Ghulam Muhammad Jhudo Media From

Recent Stories

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained grow ..

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained growth: FCCI president

55 seconds ago
 LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

57 seconds ago
 Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Haj ..

Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims for seamless ..

58 seconds ago
 KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start worki ..

KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start working from Nov 25

1 minute ago
 92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, b ..

92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, black marketing in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Six districts’ educational institution to remain ..

Six districts’ educational institution to remain closed on Friday

7 minutes ago
SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “ ..

SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “technology” in name of Facul ..

7 minutes ago
 Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

7 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on CM KP

Australian HC calls on CM KP

7 minutes ago
 Seven day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Nawabs ..

Seven day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Nawabshah

5 minutes ago
 Israeli forces detain Al-Shifa hospital chief in G ..

Israeli forces detain Al-Shifa hospital chief in Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Three-day Urs celebration of Sakhi Jam Datar concl ..

Three-day Urs celebration of Sakhi Jam Datar concludes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan