Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on daily basis

MIRPURKAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Director of Livestock in Mirpurkhas, Dr. Gadda Hussain on Thursday said Livestock Department teams were carrying out vaccination drives to safeguard cattle from various epidemic diseases.

While talking to local media, he said that the livestock department’s teams were actively engaged in creating awareness among cattle owners about the prevention of the Congo virus.

Dr. Hussain mentioned the installation of free camps across the district, covering areas such as Mirpurkhas, Shujaabad, Digri, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Jhudo, Noukot, Sindhri, Hussain Bux Murri, and others.

The vaccination work aims to protect cattle from potential epidemic diseases, with a focus on maintaining the health of livestock in the region.

