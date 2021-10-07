Livestock dept conducts training session for buffalo calves breeders

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Civil veterinary Dispensary Kotla Chakar organized a training session for the Buffalo Calves Breeders here on Thursday.

Dr Mujahid Abbas Motha imparted training to the buffalo calves breeders.

On this occasion Deputy Director Livestock Jalalpur PirWala Dr Jamshid Akhter said the Livestock Department had completed the process of registration of buffalo calves at Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala under the project save the Calf/Buffalo and Feed lot fattening of calves Program", said a news release issued here.

Registered buffalo calves were tagged/tattooed and were being provided with free vaccines, deworming and other veterinary services, he added.

Registered buffalo claves were being weighed every 15 days and owners of underweight buffalo calves were warned by notices and given them more time to get their buffalo calves to the desired weight.

Otherwise their buffalo calves would be discharged from the scheme through final notices, he added.

At the end of the scheme, the successful owner of buffalo calves would be rewarded Rs 6500/-under Save the Calf/Buffalo Program and Rs 4000 under Feed lot fattening of buffalo calves program.