Livestock dept deploys staff at flood relief camps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Livestock department has deployed staff at flood relief camps in all the four districts in the division to cope with any emergency situation during flood

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Livestock department has deployed staff at flood relief camps in all the four districts in the division to cope with any emergency situation during flood.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar on Thursday visited various relief camps, veterinary hospitals and district check posts in district Chiniot and inspected the vaccination record, medicine stock etc.

He also issued necessary instructions to tackle the emergency situation in flood. The farmers on the occasion expressed satisfaction over the vaccination and departmental services.