UrduPoint.com

Livestock Dept Directs For Renewal Of Licenses Of Poultry, Animal Feed Shops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:44 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Livestock Department warned shopkeepers and manufacturers of animal and poultry feed to get renewal of their sales licenses as early as possible otherwise heavy fines would be imposed on them.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid visited different poultry farms, feed mills, and wanda shops in Jalalpur Pirwala on Tuesday.

It is mandatory to get the licenses renewd under Punjab Animals Feed Stuff and Compound Feed Act 2016 and Punjab Poultry Production Act 2016. The licenses for the Year 2022 expired on December 31.

He directed businessmen dealing in poultry feed and animal wanda to manage the renewal of their licenses. The businessmen will pay a half fee in case they renew their licenses during January, said Jamshaid.

