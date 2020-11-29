UrduPoint.com
Livestock Dept Distributes 400 Poultry Units

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The livestock department distributed 400 poultry units among people in rural areas of two districts including Jhang and Toba Tek Singh on Sunday.

Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar said that poultry units among people in rural areas across division were being distributed under "Promotion of Rural Poultry" project.

As many as 120 poultry units were given in tehsil Jhang and 80 poultry units were distributed in tehsil Ahmedpur Sial.

Similarly, 100 poultry units were given to people in tehsil Kamalia and same numbers of units in tehsil Gojra.

These poultry units were being given on 30 percent subsidized rates at the rate of Rs 1050 per unit.

