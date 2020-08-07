Livestock dept distributes 400 poultry units in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The livestock department has distributed 400 poultry units on subsidized rates in the district in order to promote rural poultry farming under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As many as 300 poultry units were distributed in tehsil Faisalabad and 100 units in tehsil Samundri.

Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar distributed the poultry units at civil lines office here on Friday.

On the occasion, he said that 1400 poultry units had so far been distributed in the Faisalabad division.

He said that before distribution, all poultry birds were vaccinated properly, adding that the henshad the ability of giving 250-300 eggs annually.