Livestock dept distributes 5082 poultry units

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) -:Livestock department to promote poultry industry in rural areas have distributed 500 poultry units among farmers in district Jhang.

This was stated by Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar here on Monday.

He said that 200 poultry units were distributed in tehsil Jhang, and 150 units each in Athara Hazari and Ahmedpur Sial tehsils today.

He further said that poultry units were being distributed among the farmers on 30 percent subsidy and Rs 1050 are being charged from farmers per unit comprises 5 hens and a rooster.

He said that 7,530 poultry units would be distributed till June next in Faisalabad division while 5,082 units have so far been distributed among the the farmers, he added.

