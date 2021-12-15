Livestock dept distributes 550 animals among poor widows

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Livestock Department on Wednesday distributed 550 animals among poor widows with an objective to empower them economically.

According to livestock spokesman, the livestock department distributed 550 animals among widows here in Tehsil Jampur in a ceremony wherein Deputy Commissioner Ahmer Niek was chief guest.

The deputy commissioner while addressing the ceremony informed that Punjab government was providing different facilities to cattle farmers. The provision of animals to the poor widows would surely help them to take step forward to achieve self-reliance.