Livestock Dept Distributes Over 200 Subsidized Poultry Units

Wed 06th January 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Livestock department on Wednesday distributed over 200 subsidized poultry units under its ongoing project.

According to a Livestock department spokesman, the poultry units were distributed under the supervision of Director Livestock Rawalpindi Division, Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar.

While, on the occasion, Vice Chairman Union Council 25, Chaudhary Naeem was chief guest.

Additional Director Livestock Rawalpindi District Dr. Naveed Seher Zaidi and Deputy Director Dr. Sajida were present in the ceremony.

The spokesman informed that sets comprising five chickens and a cockerel were provided to over 200 citizens who had submitted applications and their selection was made through computer balloting.

Livestock department employees were also giving basic knowledge of backyard poultry farming and necessary medicines to people buying the subsidised poultry units.

Highlighting how these birds could be utilised, he said that people living in suburban areas could daily feed on eggs laid by their chickens while they could also sell them to increase their monthly income.

