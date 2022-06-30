Livestock dept distributes over Rs1.5m cheques among buffalo calves breeders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Livestock department has distributed over Rs1.5 million incentive cheques among 161 registered buffalo calves breeders in Jalalpur Pir Wala to encourage them.

In this connection a function was organized to distribute incentive checks among 161 registered breeders under the "Save the Calves Programme" and incentive cheques were distributed among buffalo calves breeders.

Speaking at the ceremony, Livestock Jalalpur Pir Wala Deputy Director Dr Jamshed Akhtar said that the target of registration of buffalo calves has been achieved in Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil.

Free veterinary services were provided to the registered buffalo calve breeders.

Registered buffalo calves were also weighed every 15 days to achieve the objective of the scheme. Today, at the end of the scheme, 161 successful buffalo calves breeders are being rewarded at the rate of Rs6500 per calf under "Save the Calves Programme".

Dr Jamshed Akhtar said that the shortage of meat and milk in the country could also be met along with encouraging the farmers through this programme.