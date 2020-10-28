Livestock dept employees hold rally to mark Kashmir black day

(@FahadShabbir)

The officers and staff of the provincial Livestock department on Tuesday took out a rally to mark Kashmir black day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The officers and staff of the provincial Livestock department on Tuesday took out a rally to mark Kashmir black day.

Director General (Production) Dr Naveed Niazi led the rally which started from the Livestock Complex, Cooper Road, and culminated at Faisal Chowk.

While addressing the rally, Dr Naveed Niazi condemned the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian armed forces on October 27, 1947. He said that the international community should take notice of the human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir. He called for a plebiscite so that Kashmiris could decide their future according to the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The participants were holding flags of Pakistan and Kashmir and reaffirmed their pledge and commitment to continue moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle of independence.