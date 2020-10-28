UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Dept Employees Hold Rally To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:03 AM

Livestock dept employees hold rally to mark Kashmir black day

The officers and staff of the provincial Livestock department on Tuesday took out a rally to mark Kashmir black day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The officers and staff of the provincial Livestock department on Tuesday took out a rally to mark Kashmir black day.

Director General (Production) Dr Naveed Niazi led the rally which started from the Livestock Complex, Cooper Road, and culminated at Faisal Chowk.

While addressing the rally, Dr Naveed Niazi condemned the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian armed forces on October 27, 1947. He said that the international community should take notice of the human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir. He called for a plebiscite so that Kashmiris could decide their future according to the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The participants were holding flags of Pakistan and Kashmir and reaffirmed their pledge and commitment to continue moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle of independence.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Road Jammu Independence October Moral From

Recent Stories

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai’s creative district extends support to Leb ..

51 minutes ago

FIFA&#039;s chief tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED7 bn driven by property sector

1 hour ago

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.