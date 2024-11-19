Open Menu

Livestock Dept Gives Interest-free Loan To Cattle Owners

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Director (DD) Livestock and Dairy Development Dr. Muhammad Tanveer said that the Punjab government decided to give interest-free loans up to Rs. 270,000 to the livestock farmers, for which Rs. 11 billion have been allocated.

While talking to APP here on Tuesday,an interest-free loan from Rs.135,000 to Rs.270,000 for 4 months would be given to those cattle owners who have valid CNIC card, having their mobile phone SIM registered and activated on their Names and five to ten male calves.

He said that facility desks were set up in all livestock hospitals to receive applications under Livestock Card, where trained staff were submitting applications through the app.

He said that the people can also apply through the app by writing the PLC (blank space) ID card number in the message from their mobile and send it to 8070.

For more information, the nearest animal hospital or department can be contacted on 080009211, he added.

