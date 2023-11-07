Livestock dept initiates anti-ticks spray to counter congo virus threat

Livestock Department launched an initiative to counter the possible spread of the Congo virus by conducting anti-ticks spray campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Livestock Department launched an initiative to counter the possible spread of the Congo virus by conducting anti-ticks spray campaign.

Dr. Jamshed Akhtar, the deputy director, said that no case of the Congo virus have been reported in Punjab so far, however exercising caution is essential.

It's crucial to maintain livestock and their surroundings free from ticks.

When purchasing animals, thorough examination for ticks on their bodies is advised, said Dr Jamshaid. Butchers are also encouraged to take precautions, including wearing gloves during the slaughtering process.

The campaign for anti-ticks spray aims to curb the spread of dangerous diseases transmitted through the parasites. Additionally, mobile veterinary dispensaries are actively engaged in spraying effort to safeguard against the potential outbreak of the Congo virus.