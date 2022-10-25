UrduPoint.com

Livestock Dept Introduces Special Bus To Impart Training To Cattle Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Livestock Department introduced a special bus equipped with audio-video facilities to impart awareness and training to farmers about modern ways of rearing cattle.

The bus used to visit different areas in Multan and offer a platform to cattle farmers to get updated knowledge and modern techniques.

The bus has complete infrastructure for guiding cattle farmers and students. Deputy Director Livestock Department, Dr Jamshaid Akhtar said this while talking to APP on Tuesday.

The farmers are updated about animals' nutrition habitats with audio and videos.

The farmers were guided about everything, which could guide them in achieving bumper production of milk and meat.

On Tuesday, dozens of students imparted training in Jalalpur Pirwala.

Dr Jamshaid stated that the bus has complete infrastructure, so it is very useful. Many training sessions could be arranged in a day by moving the bus from one place to another. Similarly, for question-answer sessions, the doctors have also been deputed to respond to farmers' queries.

