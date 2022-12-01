(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The livestock department has issued a schedule for distribution of poultry units in two districts of the division here on Thursday.

The official sources said 90 poultry units comprising 12 hens would be given to farmers at the rate of Rs 1180 per units in the district on December 3, while 200 units comprising five hens and a cock will be given on December 23.

In Toba Tek Singh, 200 and 100 units comprising five hens and a male hen will be distributed on December 22 and 23, respectively.

The farmers will be trained before handing over the units at the offices of the Deputy Director'sLivestock to look after poultry.