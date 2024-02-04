Open Menu

Livestock Dept Issues 20 Licenses To Businessmen At BFC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Livestock Department's counter at the Business Facilitation Center (Multan) successfully issued 20 licenses within one week of inauguration, facilitating the Livestock and Poultry business community.

The ceremony chaired by Director Muhammad Ashraf, attended by elated license holders, showcased the department's commitment to streamlining processes and reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Director Livestock Multan Division, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, revealed that since its inception, the Livestock Department’s counter received 57 applications, marking a significant milestone.

Expressing their gratitude, license holders namely Farman Ali, Muhammad Akram, Akhtar Hussain, Mohsin Raza, Liaqat Ali, Ghazanfar Abbas, Muhammad Kashif and others commended the efficiency of the new system, highlighting the elimination of time-consuming and costly visits to various offices.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Jamshid Akhtar, also spoke and stated that the establishment of a special counter at the Business Facilitation Centre was issuing 13 different types of Non-Objection Certificates (NOCs) within 30-day timeframe.

These NOCs cover a range of sectors including animal feed mills, poultry feed mills, and Halal Certification, among others.

“The streamlined process not only expedites business operations but also provides essential guidance to those seeking awareness about the sector” he added.

Dr Jamsheed, encouraged citizens to invest in the Livestock sector, underscoring its immense potential for economic returns. He assured continuous support and guidance from the department for those venturing into this sector, promising new economic opportunities for investors.

"The Livestock Department's strategic initiative at the Business Facilitation Center stands as a testament to the government's commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the Livestock and Poultry business community," he concluded.

