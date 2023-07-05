Livestock dept issues advisory for cattle breeders

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The livestock department of South Punjab has issued an advisory for the cattle farmers given the expected rains and possible floods.

Deputy director of livestock Jabalpur Pirwala Dr Jamshid Akhter advised the cattle breeders to adopt preventive measures during the rainy season and floods to ensure adequate production and maintenance of livestock.

First of all vaccination of all animals was compulsory. Move the livestock to a safe place before the flood. Secure fodder and wheat Hay for the livestock before the flood.

Never tie cattle under electric wires and poles in case of rain. Repair the shed and it's the roof and ensure regular cleaning of farms or sheds. Provide fresh water to the cattle every time.

Feed animals with green fodder mixed with wheat Hay. Make adequate arrangements to protect the cattle from severe weather, he concluded.