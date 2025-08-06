Open Menu

Livestock Dept Launches 'anti-Gal Ghotu' Drive In Pasrur

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Livestock Dept launches 'anti-Gal Ghotu' drive in Pasrur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Assistant Director (AD) Livestock and Development Department Pasrur Dr Aqeel Sohail has said a large-scale vaccination campaign has been started across tehsil to protect animals from 'Gal Ghotu' [Heamorrhagic Septicaemia] disease during the monsoon season.

In a statement, he said that under the 'Gal Ghotu' eradication campaign, trained veterinary teams are going door-to-door to vaccinate cattle through deep intramuscular (deep muscle) method.

The assistant director said that the vaccine was administered through a long needle so that the injection reaches directly into the muscle and provides more effective protection and there is no inflammation at the injection site.

He appealed to farmers to cooperate with the teams in vaccinating animals by tying them tightly so that no difficulty arises during the campaign. He added that the campaign would continue in August and September.

The Livestock Department urged farmers to vaccinate their valuable animals to protect them from dangerous diseases like 'Gual Ghotu'.

