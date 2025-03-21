Open Menu

Livestock Dept Launches Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Livestock Dept launches tree plantation drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Livestock Department marked World Forest Day with a district-wide tree plantation campaign on Friday.

According to a press release issued by Livestock office, Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar inaugurated the initiative by planting a sapling at the Livestock Complex.

Following this, Deputy Directors of Livestock (DDL) across all tehsils organized plantation drives in livestock offices, hospitals, and dispensaries.

As part of this campaign, the department successfully planted 1,500 trees across the district, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability and livestock welfare.

Talking to APP, the Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar emphasized the importance of afforestation in tackling climate change and ensuring a healthier future.

He urged citizens to participate in tree plantation efforts to create a greener Punjab.

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

1 minute ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

6 minutes ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

53 minutes ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

1 hour ago
 Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

1 hour ago
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

1 hour ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

1 hour ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

1 hour ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan