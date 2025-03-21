Livestock Dept Launches Tree Plantation Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Livestock Department marked World Forest Day with a district-wide tree plantation campaign on Friday.
According to a press release issued by Livestock office, Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar inaugurated the initiative by planting a sapling at the Livestock Complex.
Following this, Deputy Directors of Livestock (DDL) across all tehsils organized plantation drives in livestock offices, hospitals, and dispensaries.
As part of this campaign, the department successfully planted 1,500 trees across the district, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability and livestock welfare.
Talking to APP, the Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar emphasized the importance of afforestation in tackling climate change and ensuring a healthier future.
He urged citizens to participate in tree plantation efforts to create a greener Punjab.
Recent Stories
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PR announces 20pc fare discount for Eid-ul-Fitr travelers6 minutes ago
-
PM's economic reforms add Rs 34.5 bln to exchequer6 minutes ago
-
Increase in green cover imperative to save coming generations: UAF VC6 minutes ago
-
Health Department launches polio prevention plan for Eid-ul-Fitr6 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept launches tree plantation drive6 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Hospital denies rumors of medicine shortage6 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations orders intensified patrolling, crackdown on criminals6 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of PTI's petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally6 minutes ago
-
.6 minutes ago
-
PAC hosts "Plant for Pakistan" event16 minutes ago
-
MD NPF reviews welfare plans, orders strategy for officers, Public16 minutes ago
-
Road safety campaign held at Khayaban Intersection16 minutes ago