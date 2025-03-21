Livestock Dept launches tree plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Livestock Department marked World Forest Day with a district-wide tree plantation campaign on Friday.

According to a press release issued by Livestock office, Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar inaugurated the initiative by planting a sapling at the Livestock Complex.

Following this, Deputy Directors of Livestock (DDL) across all tehsils organized plantation drives in livestock offices, hospitals, and dispensaries.

As part of this campaign, the department successfully planted 1,500 trees across the district, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability and livestock welfare.

Talking to APP, the Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar emphasized the importance of afforestation in tackling climate change and ensuring a healthier future.

He urged citizens to participate in tree plantation efforts to create a greener Punjab.