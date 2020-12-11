UrduPoint.com
Livestock Dept Needs To Prepare Plan Aimed At Achieving Targets: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Livestock dept needs to prepare plan aimed at achieving targets: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Friday said the Livestock department after enhancing its capacity building needed to prepare a plan aimed at achieving its targets.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of Livestock and Dairy Development, here.

He said there was a need to increase milk production in the country and participation of private sector in this regard was essential.

The Minister stressed the need for bringing local animal vaccine at par with international standards. He said that process of keeping healthy animals should be promoted and added that there should be a ban on slaughtering of under age calf.

He further said it was necessary to provide international standard training to those people who kept animals.

Livestock Secretary Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar presented complete analysis related to growth strategy.

