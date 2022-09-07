UrduPoint.com

Livestock Dept Organised Free Vaccination Camps For Rain-hit Domestic Animals

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Livestock dept organised free vaccination camps for rain-hit domestic animals

Department of Livestock Shaheed Benazirabad established free vaccination camps for rain affected domestic animals on Wednesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Department of Livestock Shaheed Benazirabad established free vaccination camps for rain affected domestic animals on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar, free vaccination camps were established at Union Council Jhorro Shar Akro-1 of tehsil Daur, village Dost Muhammad Brohi, Darya Khan Khaskheli to prevent animals from rain borne diseases.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr AIjaz Hussain Laghari, Veterinary Dr Tariq Noorani, Dr Aijaz Solangi, Dr Ami Mari and Dr Ghulam Mustafa vaccinated more than 11000 animals while owners of animals were provided free medicines for their pets.

On the occasion the owners of animals thanked the Sindh Government, District Administration and Department of Livestock. Director Planning and Monitoring Department of Livestock Dr Ali Akhtar Shahni also visited other vaccination camps also.

