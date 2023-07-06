Open Menu

Livestock Dept Plan To Tackle Flooding

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Livestock dept plan to tackle flooding

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Livestock Department has completed all arrangements to cope with any possible flooding situation in the division.

Big and small animals have been vaccinated to save them from various diseases in flooding areas during pre-flood vaccination drives.

Livestock Director Dr Haider Ali Khan said here Thursday that veterinary staff had been deployed at flood sectors across divisions in addition to supplying necessary medicine at flood relief camps.

He said that livestock farmers were also being sensitised besides providing them with informatics literature.

