Livestock Dept Plants 1,896 Saplings At Veterinary Institutions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Livestock Department has launched a large-scale tree plantation campaign and planted 1,896 saplings at its veterinary institutions across the division in a single day to mark the International Forests Day.
Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said that trees are playing crucial role in enhancing air quality and providing fresh oxygen.
He highlighted the necessity of plantation drives to combat global warming and rising temperatures which also impact livestock productivity.
He said that Livestock Department planted total 1896 trees at veterinary institutions in Faisalabad division on International Forest Day and its records have been uploaded on the "Plant for Pakistan" App.
The initiative would help promote environmental stability in addition to improve livestock productivity and support the well-being of farmers, he added.
