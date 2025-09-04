Livestock Dept Prioritizes Animal Health, Fodder In Flood-hit Areas: Dr Nadeem Badar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar has visited various flood relief camps and inundated areas of Toba Tek Singh district to review measures for the care of affected livestock.
He inspected the facilities at relief camps in Mal Fatyana, Adda Kalira, Tara Haveli (Tehsil Kamalia) and Twin Canal (Tehsil Pir Mahal) to check availability of medicines, vaccines and fodder for animals. He also distributed feed among livestock owners in the relief camps.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nadeem Badar said that health and nutrition of flood-affected animals is top priority of the Livestock department. In this connection, all available resources are being utilized, he said, adding that this service would continue till complete rehabilitation of flood affectees.
The local farmers also expressed satisfaction over timely vaccination and services provided by the Livestock department to their animals.
Later, the Director Livestock held a meeting with Additional Director Livestock Toba Tek Singh and deputy directors of different tehsils to comprehensively review flood relief operations and animal care measures.
He directed the livestock officials to mobilize all resources for livestock health and fodder supply by making relief operations more effective and result-oriented so that maximum facilitation could be provided to the livestock farmers.
